LSU set to host 4-star offensive tackle on official visit

LSU is dipping into Mississippi as it chases one of the top recruits in the state.

Four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash will be at LSU on June 14. Nash recently spoke to On3 about his ongoing recruitment and highlighted what he liked about LSU.

“I like the diversity at LSU and the player development as well,” Nash told On3.

“I feel like it’s a great fit for me because of the physicality and style of play,” Nash said.

Nash noted his admiration for LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis.

“Coach Davis is the type of coach that will push me to be great. He’s a straightforward guy that tells you like it is,” Nash said.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Mississippi State in pole position for Nash’s talents with Ole Miss, LSU and Florida State also on the board. Nash’s official visit won’t be his first trip to LSU after he was there last month for the Tigers’s spring game.

The official visit, along with Nash’s relationship with Brad Davis, could be enough to get LSU in the mix here. LSU’s 2025 class is shaping up to be one of the best in program history, but its far from complete. The Tigers are looking to add two of three more offensive linemen and will need to replenish the offensive tackle position with Will Campbell and Emery Jones off to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire