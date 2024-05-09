LSU’s SEC tournament quarterfinal matchup vs. Tennessee in a weather delay

The LSU softball team will have to wait for its shot at No. 1-seeded Tennessee in the SEC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather in the Auburn, Alabama, area, and it’s unclear when we’ll be able to get back to game action. First pitch was originally set for 10 a.m. CT.

There is no timetable for the game to begin as it has been called an “extended delay.”

LSU advanced to the quarterfinal round thanks to a marathon win over Alabama on Wednesday morning, which lasted 14 innings before Taylor Pleasants ultimately ended the game on a walk-off single.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 Today's game against Tennessee is currently in a weather delay. Stay tuned for more updates on today's start time.#DealUsIn pic.twitter.com/wErRFd3ZRV — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) May 9, 2024

We will update this story when a new starting time for the game is announced.

