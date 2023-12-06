LSU receives new prediction for 4-star defensive lineman, recent Texas A&M decommit

On Sunday, Gabriel Reliford, a four-star defensive lineman from Shreveport, Louisiana, decommitted from Texas A&M and reopened his recruitment.

Reliford has since been projected by On3 to commit to LSU. Reliford is 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, and a star player for Evangel Christian Academy. The Evangel Christian Eagles finished the 2023 season 7-5 with a loss in the second round of the playoffs to Archbishop Shaw.

In the past three seasons as an Eagle, Reliford has racked up over 100 tackles each year. 100 tackles as a sophomore, 129 tackles as a junior and 123 tackles as a senior. During that same stretch, he has made 84 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, and he has forced nine fumbles.

LSU is now a 99% favorite to land Reliford per On3 and the Tigers received a Crystal Ball projection to land him on Dec. 3. LSU’s 2024 recruiting class currently has 26 commitments and is ranked as the No. 14 overall class in the country.

On3 national recruiting analyst @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 4-star DL Gabriel Reliford🐯 Reliford ranks No. 59 NATL. (No. 7 DL) in the 2024 On300‼️ Intel: https://t.co/dttUrxgBld pic.twitter.com/Z6D7tSY2py — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 4, 2023

