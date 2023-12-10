LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK — LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Memorial Trophy as college football's most outstanding player on Saturday night, capping off a sensational season where he led the nation's best offense.

It is the 20th time this century a quarterback has won the Heisman and Daniels is LSU’s third Heisman winner, following quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 and the 1959 winner, halfback Billy Cannon. Alabama running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020) are the only non-quarterback winners since 2000.

Daniels received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 total points. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was second in the voting (292, 1,701), Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was third (51, 885), and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. came in fourth (20, 352)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was fifth in the balloting, followed by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, and Missouri running back Cody Schrader. Michigan’s Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy rounded out the top 10.

The Heisman Trophy added to Daniels' award haul this season after he was named the Associated Press college football player of the year and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He also won the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heisman Trophy winner: LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman