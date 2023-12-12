LSU QB coach Joe Sloan named to 247Sports All-Assistant Team

This fall, LSU turned in an offensive season so prolific that it rivaled the 2019 unit led by Joe Burrow. For that, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was named a finalist for the Broyles Award.

But he’s not the only offensive assistant for the Tigers that’s drawing some postseason recognition. After his work with Jayden Daniels — who transferred in from Arizona State and won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 — the last two seasons, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan was named to the 247Sports All-Assistant Team.

Sloan has deep ties to the state having spent the nine seasons on staff at Louisiana Tech in various roles before joining LSU, most recently as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Here’s what 247Sports said about Sloan.

You know you’re having a good year when your quarterback wins the Heisman Trophy. Sloan took a great quarterback and developed Jayden Daniels into an elite player over the last two seasons. The results this fall were jaw-dropping. The second-year transfer from Arizona State transfer threw 40 touchdowns against only four interceptions, and he rushed for 1,134 yards, the best mark by a quarterback. His efforts combined for 4,946 yards and 50 touchdowns — and he led the nation with an FBS-record 11.7 yards per pass attempt. LSU had the nation’s fourth-best passing offense at 334.3 yards per game and no team averaged more yards through the air than the Tigers (11 yards per attempt) thanks to the efforts of Daniels.

After a solid first season in Baton Rouge, Daniels took a massive leap in Year 2 under Sloan’s tutelage. With Daniels heading to the NFL, potentially as a top-10 draft pick, Sloan’s stock is likely only to rise.

The Tigers don’t necessarily have a clear starter in 2024. Garrett Nussmeier is the most game-tested passer on the roster, but he’s yet to start a game. Rickie Collins only saw minimal action this fall in a redshirt year as a true freshman, and incoming quarterback Colin Hurley likely won’t be ready to start in the SEC after reclassifying from the 2025 class.

LSU is likely to add a transfer quarterback and is currently pursuing several targets. Regardless of how the depth chart ultimately breaks down, it’s hard not to trust the coach leading the quarterback room at the moment if you’re an LSU fan.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire