LSU to make one final push as they host TreVonte’ Citizen this weekend

It is coming down to the wire for a pair of 2022 recruiting targets for the LSU Tigers. This weekend Brian Kelly and the staff have their top remaining target coming to town for a visit. Lake Charles running back TreVonte’ Citizen has been busy with visits.

He recently came off another visit to Auburn, which remains one of the biggest threats to LSU for Citizen’s pledge. Citizen and his family will be in Baton Rouge. Associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson is trying to reel him in. On3 believes that LSU is still firmly in the running but the loss of Kevin Faulk on staff has put them a bit behind.

Frank Wilson is key for LSU. Citizen is big on relationships and when Kevin Faulk was not retained by Kelly, that hurt LSU. It is far from over though. LSU is the in-state school, his family will spend this weekend in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers will work hard to swing the momentum. Citizen is set to take an unofficial visit to Florida and an official visit to Miami next week.

The other target is Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews, who will visit Florida. Both Citizen and Mathews are being heavily recruited by new Gators head coach Billy Napier. Napier hired former LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, who has a strong relationship with Mathews. Both players could be playing elsewhere in 2022 due to their relationships with previous LSU assistants.

It could be a tough sell for the new staff but I wouldn’t count them out just yet with a couple of weeks left in the 2022 cycle.