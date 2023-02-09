LSU offers versatile 2024 Texas athlete

Terry Bussey is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete, a four-star athlete from the class of 2024. Bussey is from Timpson, Texas, where he plays for Timpson High School. The Timpson Bears finished the 2022 season 14-1 with a loss to Refugio in the Texas UIL 2A state semifinals.

Bussey currently has no Crystal Ball projections but Texas A&M is a 50% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Bussey is an enigma. He can play just about anywhere on the football field. Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, or safety. It does not matter. He can play well no matter where you need him.

Vitals

Hometown

Timpson, Texas

Projected Position

ATH

Height

5-11

Weight

180

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 26, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projection at this time

  • Texas A&M is a 50% favorite per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

