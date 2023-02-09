LSU offers versatile 2024 Texas athlete
Terry Bussey is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete, a four-star athlete from the class of 2024. Bussey is from Timpson, Texas, where he plays for Timpson High School. The Timpson Bears finished the 2022 season 14-1 with a loss to Refugio in the Texas UIL 2A state semifinals.
Bussey currently has no Crystal Ball projections but Texas A&M is a 50% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Bussey is an enigma. He can play just about anywhere on the football field. Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, or safety. It does not matter. He can play well no matter where you need him.
Ratings
247
4
84
9
12
Rivals
4
240
25
31
ESPN
4
149
15
26
On3 Recruiting
4
23
2
5
247 Composite
4
90
8
17
Vitals
Hometown
Timpson, Texas
Projected Position
ATH
Height
5-11
Weight
180
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 26, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projection at this time
Texas A&M is a 50% favorite per On3
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!!🟡🟣⚪️ @LSUfootball @CoachKerryCooks @cloudyNOfoecast @patgandy6 @CoachKerryT @SR_scouting pic.twitter.com/MGr2lq6bbI
— Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) January 26, 2023
