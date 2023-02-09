LSU offers versatile 2024 Texas athlete

Terry Bussey is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete, a four-star athlete from the class of 2024. Bussey is from Timpson, Texas, where he plays for Timpson High School. The Timpson Bears finished the 2022 season 14-1 with a loss to Refugio in the Texas UIL 2A state semifinals.

Bussey currently has no Crystal Ball projections but Texas A&M is a 50% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Bussey is an enigma. He can play just about anywhere on the football field. Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, or safety. It does not matter. He can play well no matter where you need him.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 84 9 12 Rivals 4 240 25 31 ESPN 4 149 15 26 On3 Recruiting 4 23 2 5 247 Composite 4 90 8 17

Vitals

Hometown Timpson, Texas Projected Position ATH Height 5-11 Weight 180 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 26, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Texas A&M

Texas

Alabama

Louisiana Tech

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projection at this time

Texas A&M is a 50% favorite per On3

Twitter

[listicle id=64727]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire