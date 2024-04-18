LSU to host experienced Michigan State defensive tackle transfer this weekend

LSU has a clear need along the interior of the defensive line, and it’s clear addressing that is a priority in the second transfer portal window.

The Tigers have already offered one of the best transfers at the position in Kent State’s CJ West, and now they’re reportedly in contact with Michigan State defensive tackle transfer Simeon Barrow Jr.

A redshirt senior from Grovetown, Georgia, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday, Barrow appeared in 34 games over the last three seasons with the Spartans, starting 30 of them.

He has 110 career tackles (18.5 for loss) and 10.5 sacks. He has also forced two fumbles with one recovery while blocking two field goals, and he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022 and 2023.

According to On3, he’s down to six schools and expected to make a transfer decision quickly. On3’s Pete Nakos later reported that Barrow would visit LSU on Sunday.

LSU’s only two experienced returning players at the position are Jalen Lee and Jacobian Guillory, and the depth behind them is lacking. LSU may be looking to add several bodies at defensive tackle, but Barrow would be a major pickup for coach Brian Kelly.

