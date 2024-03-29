LSU men’s basketball lands first transfer portal commitment from Kansas State’s Cam Carter

After the conclusion of Year 2 under coach Matt McMahon, which saw the Tigers’ season end in the first round of the NIT against North Texas, LSU has landed its first men’s basketball transfer portal commitment of the cycle.

On Friday, Kansas State guard Cam Carter announced his commitment to the Tigers, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Carter finished his high school career in Virginia, but he’s a native of Donaldsonvile, Louisiana.

He’ll be making his return to the SEC after spending one year at Mississippi State before he spent the last two years in Manhattan, Kansas, with the Wildcats.

Carter was a rotational player with the Bulldogs but started all 70 games he appeared in at Kansas State. He averaged 14.6 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

NEWS: Kansas State transfer guard Cam Carter has committed to LSU, he tells @On3sports. The 6-3 Louisiana native averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season. Story: https://t.co/QikldFcEyr pic.twitter.com/ocpufBUluv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 29, 2024

It’s a major pickup for the Tigers, which are set to lose both Jordan Wright and Trae Hannibal as well as possibly Jalen Cook from the backcourt.

