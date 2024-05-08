LSU men’s basketball announced as part of inaugural Greenbriar Tip-Off field in 2024

The LSU men’s basketball team is taking a trip to West Virginia, in November to take part in the inaugural Greenbriar Tip-Off, as was announced on Wednesday.

The Tigers will join Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and UCF in the field as part of the mountain division, where they will play in a two-game bracketed tournament on Nov. 22 and 24. The event will take place at the Greenbriar Resort, which is in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Fans interested in attending the tip-off tournament can purchase travel packages beginning on May 21. Those packages include tickets to the game as well as accommodations at the resort.

Country Roads 🎶 The Tigers are heading to West Virginia to compete in the inaugural Greenbrier Tip-off on November 22 & 24! Matchups, game times and TV details will be announced at a later date. 🔗 https://t.co/narFhK74rt | #BootUp pic.twitter.com/kXLM72sI9b — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) May 8, 2024

LSU previously participated in the Cayman Islands Classic and Charleston Classic in the first two seasons under Matt McMahon, winning two games in each.

