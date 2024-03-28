LSU makes the top 6 for the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2025

The No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his final list of schools down to only six schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are still in the running for him.

Da'Saahn Brame is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound, four-star tight end who is ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the country by ESPN. Brame is from Derby, Kansas, where he plays for Derby High School.

LSU made the list of final six schools with Ole Miss, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Brame has currently received Crystal Ball projections to go to Oregon, and the Ducks are a 95% favorite to land him per On3.

The 2025 LSU recruiting class currently ranks as the No. 2 recruiting class in the country by 247Sports. The class is headlined by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The class also includes the No. 2 running back in the class, Harlem Berry. Brame would be another piece to an offensive juggernaut in Baton Rouge.

NEWS: Four-Star TE DaSaahn Brame is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 230 TE from Derby, KS is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 TE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/tLw3v7JAph pic.twitter.com/5SlM0Hh2Tp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2024

