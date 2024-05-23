LSU makes top 10 for one of Louisiana’s best 2025 recruits

Four-star wide receiver released Phillip Wright dropped his top 10 on Tuesday evening with the home-state Tigers making the cut.

Wright, from Destrehan, Louisiana, is the ninth-best prospect in the state, according to On3’s Industry Rankings. Nationally, Wright is 59th among receivers and 375th overall.

LSU was joined by several other SEC schools in the top 10, including Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M.

The Tigers are looking to bolster its 2025 receiver group following Dakorien Moore’s decommitment. If Brian Kelly and Cortez Hankton manage to land Wright, LSU would have Louisiana’s top two 2025 receivers with Edna Karr’s TaRon Francis already in the fold.

The On3 Prediction Machine indicates LSU has some work to do with Wright. Michigan is the leading candidate at 42%, followed by Baylor at 28%, with LSU coming in third at 8.4%.

Wright is a standout on the Louisiana track circuit too, running a 10.62 100-meter as early as his sophomore year.

Rivals and On3 both rank Wright as one of the state’s top 10 recruits. Positionally, 247Sports is the highest on Wright, slotting him in the top 30 among receiving prospects.

LSU’s 2025 class ranks second in the country, trailing only Ohio State.

