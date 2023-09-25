LSU makes the top 10 for 2025 4-star receiver

One of the best wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class has trimmed his list of top schools down to 10. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the list.

Naeshaun Montgomery is a 6-foot, 160-pound, four-star wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. He is from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he plays for Cardinal Newman High School. The Cardinal Newman Crusaders are off to a 4-0 start to the 2023 season after beating Atlantic last Friday night.

Montgomery has trimmed his list of schools down to LSU, Miami, Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections to land him but Miami is currently a 28% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently has four commitments for the 2025 class. The headlining name so far is wide receiver Dakorien Moore, a five-star from Duncanville, Texas. The Tigers’ class currently ranks as the No. 6 class in the country according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire