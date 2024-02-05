LSU hosted No. 1 IOL in 2025 recruiting class this weekend

Brian Kelly has been scorching hot while recruiting the class of 2025. He already has commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, receiver and running back in that class, but he is not done. Kelly welcomed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman of the 2025 class to Baton Rouge this weekend to try to convince him to join what could be one of the best LSU offenses of all time.

The aforementioned player is Micah DeBose. DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star interior offensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2023 season 7-3 and failed to make the playoffs in Class 5A.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for DeBose but the Auburn Tigers are a 95% favorite to land him per On3. Auburn is the favorite for now but I do not know if Alabama’s new head coach, Kalen DeBoer has had the chance to make his pitch to DeBose yet.

#LSU is set to host another impressive visitor this weekend. The Tigers will bring in the No. 1 IOL in America: Micah DeBose. The former Georgia commit will make his way to Death Valley to meet with Brad Davis and Co. The Bayou Bengals continue an impressive recruiting stretch. pic.twitter.com/me1lrSNUAc — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 3, 2024

