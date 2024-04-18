LSU gymnastics advances to Four on the Floor with top score in NCAA semifinal

For the second year in a row, the LSU gymnastics team has reached the Four on the Floor.

The Tigers advanced to the final round at the NCAA championships in Fort Worth, Texas, with a total score of 198.1125, finishing .400 ahead of second-place finisher California, which also advanced to the championship round.

LSU finished with the top score in the final three rotations, with Haleigh Bryant recording the meet-high on the beam (9.950) and Aleah Finnegan doing so on the floor (9.9625).

Bryant also finished with the highest all-around score of 39.7125.

THE DANCE AIN'T OVER The Tigers post their second highest overall score in the semifinals to advance to the NCAA Finals!#GeauxTigers | #GetThere pic.twitter.com/wlsp2AkYZ9 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 18, 2024

The Tigers and Golden Bears advance to the Four on the Floor, which will also take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, though they’ll have to wait for the second semifinal session to find out who will complete the final grouping.

That match will air on ABC with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire