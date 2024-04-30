LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant decides to come back for fifth year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant says she will be back on the team to compete for a fifth year in 2025.

The LSU Gymnastics team and Tiger fans have been celebrating after winning a national championship this year.

“After talking with my family, my coaches and my teammates, it was just a really good opportunity,” Bryant said. “I love gymnastics. It’s been a part of my life for so long, and I don’t think I was really ready for it to end.”

As a senior, Bryant was recognized in 2024 as an AAI Award Winner, SEC Gymnast of the Year and a finalist for the Honda Sport Award. While a lot went into the decision, she said, “LSU means everything.”

She said it’s been her dream to attend Louisiana’s flagship university since she was 12 years old, adding that she wanted “to give it one more go” after the national championship win.

According to LSU Athletics, Bryant is an all-time perfect 10 leader in LSU history (18), has the highest all-around score in school history (39.925), is the only LSU gymnast to earn three 10s in one meet and is the first to record a gym slam (a perfect score on every event).

“A team national championship is going to be in the forefront of my mind, as well as an SEC championship,” Bryant said of her return. “Individually, I just want to enjoy it. It’s going to be my last year of gymnastics, for real this time. So just enjoying the sport that’s been a part of my life for so long now and just making memories and enjoying it is something that I really look forward to.”

Bryant thanked Tiger fans for their support and aims to keep honoring them as she returns for her fifth year.

