LSU gets final visit from priority transfer target

LSU will get the final visit from transfer portal defensive tackle Jay'Viar Suggs on Sunday.

As the Tigers continue their search for a defensive tackle, LSU’s focus has narrowed on the Grand Valley State transfer. Suggs recently included LSU in his top four along with Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Suggs posted five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss with Grand Valley State in 2023. After making that impact at the Division II level, he’s ready to try his hand at FBS football.

LSU getting Suggs’ final visit could be a good sign after the Tigers swung and missed on a few of the top defensive tackles in the portal. Prior to the transfer portal opening, head coach Brian Kelly said defensive tackle is the only position LSU would chase in the second portal window.

Along with the final visit, LSU could have another advantage in this recruitment with Grand Valley State being the school where Kelly rose to prominence. Kelly coached there for 13 years and won two national titles.

My last visit will be at LSU tomorrow — Jay'viar Suggs (@JayviarSuggs7) May 12, 2024

LSU returns just two scholarship defensive tackles that were with the program last year. LSU added Shone Washington from the junior college ranks along with Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez. The Tigers signed a solid group of defensive tackles from the high school level too, headlined by five-star Louisiana native Dominick McKinley.

Suggs is unproven at the Power Four level, but he would add more upside to a room that needs it.

