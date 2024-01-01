LSU football vs. Wisconsin live score, updates, highlights from ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU has an opportunity at a second-straight 10-win season under coach Brian Kelly on Monday. The only thing standing between the Tigers and that distinction is a ReliaQuest Bowl meeting with Wisconsin.

The 13th-ranked Tigers (9-3, 6-2 in SEC play) are nearly 10-point favorites against the Badgers, who enter the New Year's bowl with a 7-5 record (5-4 in Big Ten play). But they will be without the best player in college football this season, with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels opting out to presumably prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leading the Tigers instead will be backup Garrett Nussmeier, who has shown himself to be a capable signal-caller while filling in for Daniels. In LSU's two final games of the 2022 season, he completed a combined 26 of 42 passes (61.9%) for 467 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions. That stat line came against Georgia in the 2022 SEC championship game and Purdue in the 2023 Citrus Bowl.

MORE: Watch LSU-Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl live with Fubo (free trial)

Can Nussmeier and Co. lead a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Wisconsin? Only one way to fine out. Check out all the live updates and scores from the ReliaQuest Bowl:

LSU vs. Wisconsin score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F LSU — — — — — Wisconsin — — — — —

LSU vs. Wisconsin live updates, highlights

Second quarter

11:50 a.m.: Nussmeier's pass to Josh Williams falls just short of the first-down marker, forcing the Tigers to punt again. LSU needs a stop here before it gets ugly.

11:47 a.m.: Malik Nabers opted to play in the bowl game to break the LSU record for career receiving yards, and he did in the first quarter. Nabers now has over 3,000 career receiving yards.

Can't. Guard. Malik.



Malik Nabers has made history and set the LSU career receiving yard record. pic.twitter.com/xYUGMiIqyg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2024

11:45 a.m.: LSU heads into the second quarter facing a 14-0 deficit. With its current defensive play, the Tigers' offense is going to need to get it going to keep things from getting out of hand.

First quarter

Touchdown, Wisconsin: Badgers 14, LSU 0

11:42 a.m.: Second play of Wisconsin's drive, Mordecai throws a 60-yard touchdown to Will Pauling, who's up to 113 yards and a touchdown already. LSU missed two potential tackles on the play.

11:39 a.m.: A false start sets the Tigers back to third-and-15, before Nussmeier throws nine yards to Mason Taylor to make it fourth-and-6. Then, a Wisconsin substitution infraction makes it fourth-and-1, but the Tigers are stuffed on a Josh Williams run.

11:33 a.m.: Nice start to the drive for Nussmeier, who throws to Nabers for a 15-yard gain before finding tight end Mason Taylor for 25 yards.

11:32 a.m.: Wisconsin decides to punt after the timeout. LSU takes over at its own 15-yard line.

11:26 a.m.: LSU stops Wisconsin's play-action pass on third-and-2, to force a fourth down, but looks like the Badgers might go for it after calling a timeout.

11:24 a.m.: LSU goes three-and-out after Nussmeier's pass to Chris Hilton Jr. on third-and-2 goes for negative yards. Tigers forced to punt again.

11:21 a.m.: Mordecai goes 3 for 3 for 71 yards and a touchdown on three consecutive throws to start the drive. Not a great start for the Tigers defensively.

Touchdown, Wisconsin: Badgers 7, LSU 0

11:18 a.m.: Quick drive for Wisconsin, as Mordecai throws it up to Bryson Green for a 20-yard touchdown.

11:16 a.m.: Wisconsin takes over and gets a first down on a pinpoint throw to the sideline from Tanner Mordecai. On the next play, Mordecai throws to Will Pauling again for a 41-yard gain.

11:12 a.m.: Nussmeier's first drive of his first career start: 5 of 7 passing for 30 yards, including a near long gain on a deep throw, but Nabers was out of bounds.

11:09 a.m.: Nussmeier had Brian Thomas Jr. open on third-and-10, but just overthrew him. Tigers forced to punt.

11:07 a.m.: Nussmeier's first pass of his first career start goes to Biletnikoff Award finalist Malik Nabers for a nine-yard gain. Good start for perhaps the Tigers' future signal caller.

11:06 a.m.: LSU won the coin toss and elects to receive.

Pregame

11:01 a.m.: Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is on the sideline, but obviously will not play as he opted out to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.

10:48 a.m.: LSU football posts a picture of QB1, Garrett Nussmeier:

It's your time 13 pic.twitter.com/WBtTq50Clp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2024

10:45 a.m.: LSU coach Brian Kelly and Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell meet up before the game:

What channel is LSU vs. Wisconsin on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming info: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

LSU-Wisconsin will air live on ESPN2, with ESPN+ and the ESPN app among the available streaming options. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

LSU vs. Wisconsin start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Tigers and Badgers will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 1 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

LSU vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Jan. 1

Spread: LSU (-9.5)

Over/under: 58

Moneyline: LSU -375 | Wisconsin +280

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling State 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 LSU 48, Auburn 18* Saturday, Oct. 21 LSU 62, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 48, LSU 42* Saturday, Nov. 11 LSU 52, Florida 35* Saturday, Nov. 18 LSU 56, Georgia State 14 Saturday, Nov. 25 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30* Monday, Jan. 1 vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa)

Wisconsin 2023 football schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14 Friday, Sept. 22 Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 4 Indiana 20, Wisconsin 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17* Saturday, Nov. 25 Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14* Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 13 LSU (ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU vs. Wisconsin live score, updates, highlights from ReliaQuest Bowl