LSU edge rusher Jaxon Howard reportedly plans to enter transfer portal

LSU’s depth on the defensive line just got a bit thinner.

On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated that redshirt freshman edge rusher Jaxon Howard will enter the transfer portal when it opens next week following the conclusion of spring practice. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

A top-150 prospect nationally coming out of Minneapolis in 2023, Howard was a four-star recruit and one of LSU’s top signees in the cycle. He appeared in four regular-season games and the bowl game, preserving his redshirt year.

In those five appearances, he totaled just two tackles and had reportedly spent spring practice as a backup.

Now, he’ll look for starting opportunities elsewhere, though he will not be permitted to join another SEC team as a spring transfer.

