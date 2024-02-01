LSU DT Jordan Jefferson explains his helmet swing at the Senior Bowl

During the afternoon practice session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out between LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson and UConn offensive lineman Christian Haynes.

After a physical rep, the two locked horns again after the whistle. Jefferson wound up yanking Haynes’ helmet off and throwing it aside.

The scene was not pretty. Fortunately, Jefferson regained his composure before it escalated further.

I was right behind the DL when this happened. Christian Haynes has that dawg in him. He shouted back at Jordan Jefferson, “if you’re scared go to church”!pic.twitter.com/1HvioKBSzD — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) January 31, 2024

Later in the afternoon, Jefferson joined us on the Detroit Lions Podcast. He did not shy away from talking about the incident.

“Just being the competitor that I am, I’m used to playing with that grit and passion,” Jefferson explained. “I let my emotions get the best of me a little bit.”

Jefferson quickly noted how out of character it is for him.

“That very rarely happens. It never happened at all that I can remember.”

The rest of the practice session proceeded without any issues. Jefferson has turned in two strong days of practice during Senior Bowl week, showing off power, leverage and a high motor. That motor happened to burn a little too hit on one rep.

Jefferson’s full interview, which includes one of the best answers in any interview all week, is available via YouTube:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire