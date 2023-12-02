LSU delivered one of the biggest flips in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per On3

While LSU has the makings of a special class in 2025, the 2024 class still needs a little bit of work between now and signing day.

It currently ranks outside the top 10, but there have still been some major wins for the staff in this cycle. The biggest one came over a division rival as LSU flipped offensive tackle Weston Davis from Texas A&M.

Davis is a top-100 prospect nationally in On3’s industry rankings, and he’s a five-star in its own rankings. Considering On3 is higher on Weston than some other services, it’s not a surprise he was deemed one of the most impactful flips in this cycle.

As Texas A&M has struggled along through this season under Jimbo Fisher, much of the speculation has centered around whether the Aggies will bring him back for another season in 2024. On the recruiting trail, teams have taken advantage of that uncertainty, and one of the biggest beneficiaries has been LSU. The Tigers are pushing for a number of A&M commits, and they’ve already flipped one, landing On3 five-star offensive tackle Weston Davis at the end of October. The Tigers used their proximity to his home in Beaumont, as well as their early development of young linemen to pull off the flip. Now they turn their attention to recent Aggies decommit Dre’lon Miller, as well as current pledges Gabriel Reliford and Terry Bussey.

As On3 points out, Davis may not be the last Texas A&M commit the Tigers flip following the firing of Jimbo Fisher. That would certainly help things along as Brian Kelly looks to close this class out with a top-10 ranking.

