LSU becomes 1st school to have QB and WR duo picked in top 10

LSU made history in the first round of the NFL draft, becoming the first school in the modern draft era to have a quarterback and wide receiver selected in the top 10 of the same draft.

The Commanders picked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick before LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers joined the NFC East a few picks later, going to the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick. Both destinations were popular mock draft slots for the top LSU prospects.

Just a few picks later, Washington became the second school to accomplish the same feat with QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Rome Odunze going No. 8 and No. 9 overall, respectively.

LSU is the 1st school in the Common Draft Era to have a QB & WR selected in the top 10 of the same draft. Washington is now the 2nd. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 26, 2024

Later in the draft, another LSU prospect came off the board with Brian Thomas Jr. going to the Jaguars at No. 23.

Daniels, Nabers and Thomas headed to the league is reminiscent of another trio to come out of Baton Rouge in recent years. Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase did something similar, but that trio was split over two drafts.

If Daniels, Nabers, and Thomas go on to have the same success of Burrow, Jefferson, and Chase, things will go well for the newest LSU trio in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire