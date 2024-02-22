Tyrell Ward saves LSU basketball in buzzer-beating win over Kentucky

Just like on Saturday, LSU basketball turned a poor first half into a sizable deficit in the second.

After scoring just 27 points in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night, the Tigers quickly found themselves down 15 early in the second. Just like in that game at South Carolina, they battled back. But unlike Saturday's game, they didn't need a whole half to do it. Just six minutes of game time later, LSU led.

The Tigers (14-12, 6-7 SEC) didn't lead for the remainder of the game, though. Kentucky (18-8, 8-5) frequently battled back to tie, and even took the lead with eight minutes remaining. But for every move one team made, the other made one in return.

With just 20 seconds left and leading by one point, the Tigers chose to once again put the ball in Jordan Wright's hands for a potential dagger. All was appeared lost when Wright lost the ball, allowing Kentucky's Rob Dillingham to make a shot to lead with under 13 seconds left. But sophomore Tyrell Ward got the last laugh, putting back a Wright miss at the buzzer to give LSU another upset, beating UK 75-74.

Feb 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Jalen Reed (13) dribbles against Kentucky Wildcats guard Kareem Watkins (25) during the first half of the game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ward saves game for LSU basketball

Ward received his second consecutive start and was the Tigers' leading scorer for most of the night. He scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 17, his new career-high.

His biggest shot was his final one. With Wright barely keeping the ball in play, Ward threw up a prayer from mid-range and somehow got it to fall.

What to Know: LSU basketball vs. Kentucky: Get TV channel, tip-off time, and betting info here

Injuries test guard depth

Redshirt junior Jalen Cook was held out again due to a lingering hamstring injury, with Trae Hannibal starting his sixth consecutive game. However, Hannibal also had an injury scare Wednesday night. With about 12 minutes remaining in regulation, he went up for an offensive rebound, drew a foul, and landed awkwardly, which necessitated him leaving the game for a few minutes.

Although he later returned, he kept stretching and getting looked at by trainers during stoppages.

LSU Baseball: LSU baseball opens 2024 season 4-0. What we learned from opening sweep from Tigers

Baker can't get going

For a few games, the LSU offense ran through senior center Will Baker. But since halftime of the Florida game earlier this month, Baker has struggled to find his stroke. He scored just eight points v.s Kentucky and was benched for much of the second half in favor of Hunter Dean.

Still, he made his mark against the Wildcats by sinking a clutch 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining.

What's next

LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday night.

LSU basketball vs. Kentucky Live Scores and Updates

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Tyrell Ward saves LSU basketball with buzzer-beater over Kentucky