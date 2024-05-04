LSU baseball takes Game 1 against No. 1 Texas A&M

Gage Jump got the start on the mound as the Tigers welcomed the No. 1 team in the country into Alex Box Stadium for a weekend slate.

LSU opened the series on a high note, winning 6-4 to take the early advantage in the series.

The Aggies drew first blood as they hit a solo homer in the first and second innings to get out to an early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, a throwing error led to Stephen Milam and Ashton Larson scoring two runs to tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, Texas A&M hit another solo shot to retake the lead 3-2. LSU answered that run in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Tigers scored four runs to take the lead. Josh Pearson hit a two-RBI double, Hayden Travinski hit a sacrifice fly, and Milam hit an RBI single to give LSU a 6-3 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, a throwing error led to a Texas A&M run to cut the lead to 6-4. LSU answered that run in the bottom of the eighth when Travinski hit a solo shot to extend the LSU lead to 7-4… or not. After a replay review, Travinski was ruled out via fan interference. Due to that, we headed to the ninth inning with LSU leading 6-4.

Griffin Herring was able to get through the inning unscathed as the Tigers took Game 1 by a score of 6-4. They’ll go for the series win on Saturday in Game 2.

