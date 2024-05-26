LSU baseball heading to Clemson Regional as No. 2 seed in latest On3 bracketology

The LSU baseball team has the chance to lock up a guaranteed NCAA tournament bid on Sunday as it faces Tennessee in the SEC tournament championship game.

But regardless of the outcome in that one, the Tigers have all but secured a bid already with a 4-0 showing in Hoover to this point. Most projections have LSU completely off the bubble, and many even have them up to the No. 2 seed line.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner concurred in his latest tournament projections, sending coach Jay Johnson’s team to the No. 6 national seed Clemson’s regional as the No. 2 seed, along with James Madison and High Point.

Even with a win on Sunday, a regional host spot is likely out of the question at this point for the Tigers. But they should have no problem cracking the field, and it seems likely to be as a No. 2 seed at this point.

