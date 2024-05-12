LSU baseball falls in Game 3 to Alabama, drops series

After failing to close out the win in Game 1, LSU entered Game 3 with a chance to take the series against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It couldn’t do that as they lost Sunday’s finale 4-3 and, in turn, the series.

The game did not start the way LSU wanted it to as Alabama got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored three runs to take a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, the Tide tacked on one more run to extend their lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, LSU finally scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 4-1. The score remained that way until the top of the eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Tommy White hit an RBI single and Josh Pearson scored on an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 4-3.

LSU could not score any more runs in the top of the ninth inning and they fell to Alabama 4-3 to lose the series.

There are not any more mid-week games on the schedule for LSU. Their final conference series of the regular season will begin on Thursday as LSU hosts Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire