LSU avoids home sweep with 1-0 win over Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks leave Baton Rouge with their third consecutive series victory against the No. 7 LSU Tigers despite a 1-0 loss in Sunday’s series finale.

Arkansas drops to 34-13 overall and 13-8 in league play with 13 ranked wins on the season. The Hogs have won a whopping 15 of their last 16 SEC road series, dating back to the 2020 season.

With a 4-1 win in game two Saturday, Arkansas claimed back-to-back series wins in Baton Rouge for the first time in program history.

Sophomore RHP Reis Beuerlein (2-2) manufactured her seventh start of the season and impressed in the circle despite the loss. Beuerlein simmered LSU’s offense throughout her 4.1 innings in the circle, controlling the Tigers to one run on two hits with one punchout and three walks.

The Cave Creek, Ariz., product also spun 5.1 innings of scoreless ball before LSU cracked an RBI single down the left field line to break up the scoreless duel. After giving up a leadoff double in the bottom of the first, Beuerlein did not allow another hit until the home half of the fifth.

Sophomore LHP Hannah Camenzind made her second appearance in as many games and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Razorbacks after taking over in the fifth. Camenzind gave up two hits and worked around a pair of walks.

Arkansas’ pitching staff restricted LSU to just three runs across 21 innings pitched during the three-game set. The Hogs combined for three hits Sunday with Reagan Johnson, Nia Carter and Hannah Camenzind each posting a base knock. Arkansas had chances to score throughout the ballgame after stranding eight runners.

Up Next

Arkansas concludes its four-game road swing at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday, April 30, vs. Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark. Following a clash with the Bears, the Hogs return home for their final SEC and regular season series on May 3-5 vs. Ole Miss at Bogle Park. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

