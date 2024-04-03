LSU among the final 4 for Appalachian State basketball transfer Tre’Von Spillers

The Tigers took some noticeable strides in Year 2 under Matt McMahon. They finished with a winning record and improved their SEC win total from two games to nine this year, earning a bid to the NIT in the process.

But the team still wasn’t in the tournament mix, and after two transfer-heavy offseasons in Baton Rouge, McMahon is likely to hit the portal hard once again this time around.

LSU is already making progress in that regard. Over the weekend, it cracked the final four for Appalachian State basketball transfer Tre'Von Spillers, alongside conference foe Arkansas as well as Wake Forest and UAB.

NEWS: App State transfer forward Tre'Von Spillers is down to four schools, he tells @On3sports. The 6-7 junior was 1st Team All-Sun Belt. Averaged 12.8 PTS and 8.9 REB per game. He’s also in the process of scheduling his first visit: https://t.co/7pt31UEVC6 pic.twitter.com/L0sU6xwGhc — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 31, 2024

A Charleston, South Carolina, native, Spillers joined the Mountaineers this season as a JUCO transfer and played a major role. He averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while earning First Team All-Sun Belt honors.

The 6-foot-7 forward would be a nice wing addition for the Tigers, who have already landed a backcourt transfer in Kansas State guard Cam Carter.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire