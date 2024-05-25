Lowndes golf teams finish in top 10.

May 24—CARROLLTON — Both Lowndes golf teams placed in the top 10 at the Class 7A state meet, completed May 21 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

The Vikettes were sixth, with the Vikings eighth.

Catherine Odom shot a two-day total of 149 to be Lowndes' low medalist on the girls team, according to official GHSA stats. Odom had rounds of 75 and 74. Kayla Lee finished at 174, her best round her second at 85. Marina Urdiain had a first round 87 and a 180 total score.

Taylor Akins and Callie Bellinger were also on the links.

Odom's total was seventh best individually, nine shots off Athena Yoo's 140 for Lambert. Lambert won the crown by an unbelievable 30 strokes, with shooting 436 over 36 holes.

The Vikings had a two-day total of 597, a mere 17 shots off a top-five. Five Lowndes players shot in the 70s each day.

Jimmy Cohen had a 146, off rounds of 72 and 74. Jackson Arnold contributed a 148, his rounds being 75 and 73. Mason Pate was at 151 (77, 74) and Porter Scott contributed to the team total at 153 (74, 79), Evan Hanks and Pate Langdale also had strong rounds to finish at 159 and 161.

Individual state champs were Drew Sacia of Milton and Rohan Gopaldas of North Gwinnett, both at 134. Milton edged Lambert for the team title, 567-571.