'I loved everything about Xavier.' Catching up with Sacramento Kings' guard Colby Jones

Xavier Musketeers guard Bradley Colbert (45), Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) walk to the tunnel to take the court before a Sweet 16 college basketball game against the Texas Longhorns in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Colby Jones didn't take time to reflect on the moment until he was back in his hotel room.

The Sacramento Kings guard has learned multiple times during his rookie season how quickly the NBA moves on and off the court.

Jones was in middle school when the Golden State Warriors were building their dynasty behind Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson under head coach Steve Kerr. Fast forward nearly a decade, Jones was on the same court as those champions and future Hall-of-Famers.

In the first quarter of his third NBA game (after playing just 102 scoreless seconds over the first two), Jones got a ball screen from center Javale McGee, then worked his way past Chris Paul − who started his NBA career when Jones was three years old − for his first NBA bucket.

Sacramento Kings guard Colby Jones scored his first NBA points in a 102-101 road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 1, 2023.

That eight-footer was just a blip in a competitive battle between two division rivals. Golden State used a 28-point fourth quarter to edge Sacramento, 102-101. The magnitude of what Jones had accomplished wasn't instantly apparent.

"Because it was such a close loss," Jones said. "I didn't really think too much about it. No one really said anything about the game afterward because it was such a close loss. That night, going back and thinking about that day, it's definitely a cool, humbling moment."

'I loved everything about Xavier.'

It's a moment Jones had envisioned happening sooner. A year earlier, to be exact.

After leading Xavier to an NIT Championship (he was named the event's Most Outstanding Player) as a sophomore in 2022, Jones had visions of the NBA.

When Sean Miller arrived on campus as Xavier's next head coach, those plans changed. Jones, who told The Enquirer he had talked to returning teammates about one last ride, heard Miller's pitch for one more year. The coach hadn't recruited Jones, but had a track record of producing high-quality guards and NCAA Tournament success. He also had a plan.

"He (Miller) and I had those talks. He told me what I needed to hear, what I needed to work on and I felt like I gained a lot of respect for him because of that," Jones told The Enquirer in a phone interview. "I was thinking of going through the draft process that year and he was pretty much telling me I needed one more year. I gained his trust on that."

In three seasons at Xavier, Colby Jones (3) started 82 of 86 games. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds a night.

Trust between player and coach can be vital for success. Jones was comfortable with his role moving forward as the nucleus of Xavier's offense. He was just as comfortable staying on a campus that adored him, in front of fans at Cintas Center that roared the loudest when he was introduced.

"I loved everything about Xavier," Jones said.

Jones reflects on Xavier career, NCAA Tournament run

With teammates Jack Nunge and Adam Kunkel also returning to Xavier, Jones jumped on board, laying the groundwork for a special season.

The improvements Miller and Jones talked about in the spring came to fruition. Jones got bigger, faster, stronger and made leaps in nearly every offensive metric in leading a Xavier squad that was 10th in the nation in scoring (80.9 points per game).

Jones averaged 15 points per game, shot 37.8% from beyond the arc, 56.3% from inside of it and dished out 4.4 assists per night − all career-highs.

Colby Jones (3) had a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double in Xavier's second-round victory over Pittsburgh in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The win gave Xavier its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2017.

After a pair of NCAA Tournament misses clouded Jones' first two collegiate seasons, Xavier was a No. 3 seed in March Madness and the program made the Sweet 16 for the first time in five years.

"There's definitely nothing like it," Jones said of the tournament. "I definitely wish we had a couple more cracks at it, but just that one year was amazing. The amount of support you get from not only your fanbase but your hometown, there's no feeling like it."

'It felt like a dream.'

Jones was back in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama a few months later. His agent's texts would frequently interrupt his bowling performance at an alley he rented out for a family and friends NBA Draft party.

"He was giving me a lot of 'nos,'' said Jones, who saw his name under the "Best Available" list during draft coverage.

The call finally came in, albeit with moving parts. Jones was drafted 34th overall by the Hornets, then had his draft rights traded to Boston. He was then dealt to the Kings. When the dust settled, he was the first player signed under the NBA's second-round pick exception.

"It was nerve-wracking," Jones said. "But it was all very surreal. It felt like a dream. I'll remember that night forever."

Life in the pros

Jones has bounced around between the G-League Stockton Kings and the NBA in Sacramento. His "Welcome to the NBA" moment took place when the veterans of the Kings returned for practice this summer.

In the G-League, Jones is developing more as an on-ball defender while continuing to pour in points. In 13 games with Stockton, he's averaged 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 51.3%. He had 43 points (16-of-21) in a win over Mexico City March 7. He was elevated back to Sacramento a few days later.

Jones, with 23 NBA games under his belt, is efficient while packing a suitcase by now, but it's all part of the journey for a second-round pick with something to prove.

"It's like, 'I'm really here (the NBA)'" Jones said. "Going back to my first bucket, it really just puts that into perspective. I've had some eye-opening experiences."

