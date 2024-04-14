Lourdes Gurriel hits a 3-run homer to help the Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer, Ryne Nelson threw six solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Saturday night.

Gurriel's big blow came in the sixth, giving Arizona a 4-1 lead. The left fielder lined a low fastball from Kyle Gibson into the left field seats, barely clearing the wall. The 30-year-old's off to a hot start this season with a .317 batting average and four homers after re-signing on a $42 million, three-year deal during the offseason.

Nelson (1-2) had easily his best outing of the season after entering the game with an 8.22 ERA. The right-hander gave up one run on seven hits and a walk, pitching into the seventh before giving up a leadoff single to Mason Wynn. He struck out four.

Lars Nootbaar's RBI single cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-2 in the eighth. Kevin Ginkel worked the ninth for his third save, retiring the side in order, all on flyouts to center fielder Corbin Carroll.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Joc Pederson's sacrifice fly. Arizona's scored in the first inning in 10 of its 15 games this season, which leads the league.

Ketel Marte had two doubles for Arizona while Gurriel also had two hits.

The Cardinals tied it up in the fifth on Masyn Winn's RBI single that got past a diving Jace Peterson. The hit scored Jordan Walker, who reached on a triple down the left field line.

Gibson (1-2) gave up four runs on six hits and three walks over six innings, striking out two. The Cardinals lost despite outhitting the Diamondbacks 11-6.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound for the series finale while the Cardinals counter with RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 4.76).

___

