Louisville bowl game: Cardinals holiday plans and scenario updates

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks to pass against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Coming off of the ACC Championship, the Louisville Cardinals still have one more game to play as a bowl-eligible team.

Thanks to Louisville's 10 regular season wins, they're eligible for some of college football's best bowl games. They are all but a lock to play in one of the New Year's Six bowls outside of those acting as semifinal games in this year's College Football Playoff (CFP) – the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

Ultimately, where the Cardinals play is partly up to Florida State and the playoff committee. If Florida State makes the CFP after an undefeated season, Louisville is locked into a certain spot. If the Seminoles miss out, the Cardinals will play in a different bowl game.

Here's everything to know about Louisville's bowl destiny after the 2023 ACC Championship game.

College Football Playoff scenarios: With 8 teams in contention, how each could reach top 4

Will Louisville play in a bowl game?

Louisville has been bowl-eligible since Week 6, when it upset Notre Dame for its sixth straight win to open the season. Even after losing to Pittsburgh the following week, the Cardinals seemed poised to make a dark horse run at a CFP spot if they ran the table and won the ACC Championship.

A loss to Kentucky in the Governor's Cup during rivalry week dashed those hopes, even after Louisville had clinched an ACC Championship berth. Even so, a New Year's Six Bowl is a likely spot for the Cardinals after 10 wins in the regular season.

Who will Louisville play in a bowl game?

Should Florida State be selected as a CFP team, Louisville would be all but locked into the Capital One Orange Bowl. If the Seminoles are not a CFP semifinalist, the Cardinals would play elsewhere.

Capital One Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl's affiliation with the ACC dictates that one of its spots will always go to the highest ranking team in the conference. If the top ACC team is a CFP semifinalist, the Orange Bowl slot would be filled by the next highest ranking team.

Florida State is ranked higher than any other ACC team, but if they make the CFP, Louisville would likely make the Orange Bowl as the second best team in the conference.

The other spot would go to one of the best, non-CFP teams in the Big Ten or SEC. Depending on how the final rankings shake out, Louisville would most likely play either Georgia or Ohio State.

Gator Bowl

If Florida State is not selected into the playoff by the committee as an undefeated conference champion, Louisville would get bumped out of the Orange Bowl and into another bowl with an ACC tie-in.

The Gator Bowl is the most likely bowl in that case, where the Cardinals would play one of the top teams in the SEC that isn't in the CFP or New Year's Six Bowl. A likely opponent in this scenario would be Tennessee.

College bowl season: Hungry for victory? Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature first edible mascot

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louisville football 2023 bowl game scenarios and possible opponents