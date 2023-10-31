Louisville basketball bullied in paint, drops exhibition to Division II Kentucky Wesleyan

Louisville men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne on Oct. 18 walked away from a 41-point win wondering, “Exactly how good are we?"

He found out Monday night.

The Cards started slow again, couldn’t find their rhythm after halftime and let a Division II opponent, Kentucky Wesleyan, outplay them down the stretch.

The Panthers handed U of L its second exhibition loss in as many seasons, 71-68.

Louisville opened the game 1 of 13, allowing Kentucky Wesleyan to hang around with the score tied at 26 at halftime. The Cards took their largest lead, 49-47, with 6:10 to play in the second half only to allow the Panthers to go on a 6-0 run and never look back.

This was the difference-maker: U of L lost the battle of the boards, 47-33, and tallied just two second-chance points to Kentucky Wesleyan’s 18.

Sophomore point guard Skyy Clark led all scorers with 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

Borja Fernandez paced Kentucky Wesleyan with 19.

Louisville’s regular season begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 against UMBC of the American East Conference at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cards then host Chattanooga (7 p.m. Nov. 10) and Coppin State (7 p.m. Nov. 15) before traveling to New York for the Empire Classic.

This story will be updated.

