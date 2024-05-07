Louisiana VooDoo, Lafayette’s arena football team, cancels games, putting future in doubt

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana VooDoo arena football team had a difficult time getting ready for its first game in Lafayette, but staging the second game is proving to be even harder.

The league abruptly canceled their game at Blackham Coliseum last Saturday, and the team has announced that the next scheduled game Saturday, May 11 will not be played.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post Monday evening addressed to “VooDoo Nation.”

“To our concerned fans, we are saddened to inform you that we WILL NOT be playing the game against the Orlando Predators this week,” the post reads. “As you may know, communication to us has been at a minimum. Changes are constantly being made that we as a team, have no control over. We do not have any further information to give you at this time. We do not know what the future will hold. We are doing our best.”

Previously, their scheduled game May 4 was canceled almost without warning, for which the team apologized in another Facebook post.

“We did not communicate like we normally would under normal circumstances about the cancellation of Saturday’s game,” the post read. “If you are not already aware, there has been scheduling issues that have become completely out of our control. We will keep you updated with any future scheduling changes. Please understand that we are doing all that we can for our team and the fans. Failure is not an option.”

The league’s website does not provide schedules past the second week, but the fan website arenafan.com lists an away game at the Washington Wolfpack as the VooDoo’s next game on May 18. The Wolfpack play their games in in Everett, Washington, a suburb of Seattle.

The team moved abruptly from Lake Charles a week before the start of their season schedule, amid accusations of missed rent payments to the operator of the Lake Charles Civic Center and missed insurance certification.

Nic Charles, the mayor of Lake Charles, took to Facebook to call the situation “a bullet dodged,” after seeing “multiple red flags in dealing with league representatives.”

“So today, it seems as if another community is dealing with the sinking of the RMS VooDoo Titanic rather than the City of Lake Charles,” Charles posted. “To Lake Charles citizens, I’m sorry this didn’t work out. I gave this thing every chance I could.”

