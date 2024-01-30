Louisiana high school girls basketball: LHSAA playoffs schedule and locations

High school basketball's regular season in Louisiana ends in a few weeks. Unlike other sports, boys and girls basketball are considered separate by the LHSAA: both the girls' regular season and playoffs end sooner than the boys do, so girls teams across the state are buckling down for their last chance to punch their tickets.

For girls basketball, the regular season ends Feb. 10, with the playoff pairings announced two days later. The tournaments run throughout February, with the champions decided in Hammond in early March.

Here's everything you need to know about the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs:

LHSAA girls basketball playoffs, dates, and locations

Feb. 10: Regular season ends

Feb. 12: Playoff pairings announced

Feb. 15: Bi-District Round (higher seed hosts)

Feb. 19: Regional Round (higher seed hosts)

Feb. 22: Quarterfinal Round (higher seed hosts)

Feb. 26-March 2: Marsh Madness Semifinals and Championships (Hammond)

