Louisiana black bear hunting season in December: What to know about rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is planning to hold a black bear hunting season in December 2024.

The season is expected to run from Dec. 7-22, 2024.

According to a Friday, April 12 Facebook post, LDWF “adopted an amendment notice of intent to hold a black bear hunting season.”

The agency will administer the hunt by lottery. The hunt can only take place in Bear Management Area 4, which can be found across Tensas, Madison, East and West Carroll parishes, as well as some parts of Franklin, Richland and Catahoula parishes.

The lottery will select only licensed Louisiana hunters. All chosen applicants must take a bear hunter training course. The course is presented by LDWF.

In the LDWF’s Notice of Intent, a few general rules include:

Bears may only be harvested one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

Only one bear per harvest permit per season.

Bear hunting is limited to still hunting. The use of dogs is prohibited.

Hunting of cubs and/or females with cubs is prohibited.

Harvested bears must be tagged immediately before being moved from the site of harvest.

