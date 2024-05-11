Loudoun United FC falls to El Paso 2-0

LEESBURG Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC is still searching for their first victory since Saturday, April 13th as they lost to El Paso Locomotive SC at home Friday night 2-0.

Loudoun United has now been shutout in their last two regular season matches and El Paso remains unbeaten against LUFC in all matches.

Up next for Loudoun United, they will head on the road Tuesday, May 14th for a match with North Carolina FC with kickoff set for 7pm.

