'A lot more to come' from Bath - Van Graan

There is "a lot more to come" from Bath said head of rugby Johann van Graan after he signed a new long-term contract to stay with the club to 2030.

The South African took over at the Recreation Ground in July 2022.

Bath are fighting for a Premiership top-four place for the first time in four seasons.

Van Graan also led the club to the Champions Cup knockouts for the first time in nine years.

"From a longer term perspective, there's a lot more to come from the club," Van Graan told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Initially, it was a three-year deal and now we're looking way further into the future in terms of pathway."

Bath sit third in the table with two games of the regular Premiership campaign left to play and are just a point behind Saracens and five off leaders Northampton.

They travel to winless Newcastle on Friday before hosting Saints (Saturday, 18 May) in what could be a pivotal final day as to who secures a home top-four place and home semi-final in the play-offs.

"Right from the start, we wanted to show ourselves that there would be clear improvement, from the first Prem Cup game, the first Prem game, the first European game until the back-end of the season," Van Graan added.

"The fact that we've got an opportunity to get into a semi-final shows that there's been improvement.

"Wherever we get to at the back-end of this season, we'll take our time, reflect and enjoy what's been a fascinating season for us."

Van Graan said however there was "nothing to report" regarding Scotland fly-half Finn Russell's return from a groin injury.

"He's progressing well, we'll make our decision at the back-end of the week before we travel," Van Graan said.