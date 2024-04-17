Los Angeles Rams make meeting Chop Robinson a top priority

The NFL draft is coming up next week and rumors about the top prospects visiting various NFL teams continue to swirl. Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson is one prospect who has seen his draft stock rise this spring.

Robinson crushed the NFL combine, running a 4.48 40-yard dash and wowing scouts with his athleticism. The former Nittany Lion is trending toward being the first Penn State player drafted, possibly leapfrogging offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

Sources: The #Rams are flying to Happy Valley today for a private visit with Penn State pass rusher and projected 1st-rounder Chop Robinson. Sean McVay and Co. hold the 19th pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/fW3RoItxS1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2024

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports that the Los Angeles Rams plan to meet the star pass rusher in Happy Valley for a private meeting on Thursday. While the specific meeting isn’t all that surprising, it is notable that the Rams brass is flying to the Eastern Time Zone to meet with a prospect who’s not a quarterback and not a projected top-10 pick.

The Rams seem very high on Robinson, and if their travel plans indicate anything, they are seriously considering taking Robinson with the 19th overall pick.

If the Rams were to select Robinson at No. 19, it would be on the higher side of the first round, as he has been mocked recently between picks 26 and 33. He has been one of the biggest risers this draft season, and it will be fascinating to see where he lands next Thursday.

Follow Charlie Strella on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire