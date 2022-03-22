Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James needs to be traded to Phoenix Suns, Charles Oakley says

Imagine LeBron James in a Phoenix Suns uniform.

It's not hard for former NBA player Charles Oakley to do.

The former NBA player, a close friend of James, recently suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar needs to be traded to the Phoenix Suns or the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I just feel bad for him, the situation that’s going on in LA right now," Oakley said on the March 14 episode of Club Shay Shay hosted by Shannon Sharpe. "… He deserves better than that. I don’t know what’s going to happen. He might have to get out of LA. I hate the fans to hear me say that. He needs a ring. He needs a ring and I think that he might have to leave to get it. And the two places that he can probably get it in right now is either Phoenix or Philadelphia."

It appears that Oakley's interview was recorded sometime before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, because Oakley suggested James going to the 76ers for Ben Simmons in the video.

Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal before the deadline.

"Phoenix will make the money match because that's what they need," Oakley said in the video. "I think Phoenix this year … I like them. They have been consistent the last two years. Most of the time when you get to the finals and you don't bounce back the next year you ain't never going to get back. And they are playing the same way they played last year, but they are playing smarter and better."

While it might be fun to envision a trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and LeBron James leading the Suns, is it realistic?

James is the sixth-highest player in the league this season, making over $41 million.

Booker is making more than $31 million this season. Paul is at close to $31 million.

While he also leads the league in scoring this season, James is 37 years old. Paul is 36.

That's a lot of potential mileage on the legs of two of your main players.

And we haven't even broached the question of how much it would cost Phoenix to acquire James in a trade from the Lakers (or if the Lakers would ever trade James to the Suns).

Basketball News' Nekias Duncan entertained the idea of a possible Suns and Lakers trade involving James last month.

His suggestion? Phoenix could move Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton in the summer for James. Seem like a lot to you?

Duncan wrote: "Between Ayton's max in a sign-and-trade, Bridges' extension kicking in and Johnson's team option, the Suns could easily get to north of $40 million in salary to make it work. (There could be some haggling for Johnson. The Suns do have all their picks from 2023 and onward, so maybe they could sub in a first or two down the road in an effort to keep him out of the trade.)"

How would LeBron James look in a Phoenix Suns jersey?

Sportingcasting.com called Oakley's comments about the Lakers trading James to the Suns or 76ers "absurd."

David Wysong wrote: "If LeBron James wants another championship, going to the Suns or 76ers would actually be great. Both teams are loaded. However, winning titles with those squads would hurt his legacy. With Phoenix, the move would be comparable to Kevin Durant going to the Golden State Warriors. The Suns just made the NBA Finals last year, so James would just be jumping on their bandwagon. James’ haters would immediately say, “Michael Jordan never joined an already proven team to chase a ring.” A championship with Phoenix simply wouldn’t mean as much as his other four."

Inquisitr.com, however, was a lot more positive about James potentially landing in Phoenix.

JB Baruelo wrote: "The Suns would be an ideal trade destination for an aging star like James. Unlike the Lakers, the Suns are currently doing well in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a four-game winning streak and holding the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Leaving the Lakers for the Suns would give LeBron a better chance of winning his fifth NBA championship title next year. Also, a potential deal with the Suns would allow James to team up with Chris Paul. James and Paul are close pals and members of the infamous Banana Boat Crew, a group of superstars who dreamt of playing together in one team."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

