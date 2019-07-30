26-year-old Anthony Davis is still scared of the dark, ready to chase title 'until I succeed'

Anthony Davis is still scared of the dark, and has his sights set on the one thing missing from his basketball resume: An NBA title. (AP/Damian Dovarganes)

Anthony Davis has accomplished a lot throughout his basketball career.

The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers has an Olympic gold medal to his name, won an NCAA championship with Kentucky and has become one of the most dominant players in the NBA throughout his seven years in the league.

The 26-year-old, however, revealed an interesting fact about himself on ESPN’s “That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain” on Monday: He’s still afraid of the dark.

“TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on (when I go to bed),” Davis said, via ESPN. “I wish I wasn't scared of the dark ... I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life.”

Davis focused on NBA title

Despite the six-time NBA All-Star’s impressive list of basketball accolades, Davis is still searching for an NBA title.

He hasn’t really come close, either. The Pelicans made the playoffs just twice when Davis was in New Orleans, and only mounted two winning records — though did so just barely each time.

Now that he’s paired up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, however, an NBA title is a real possibility for Davis. The Lakers have made it more than clear that their sights are set on a title this season, too. General manager Rob Pelinka even said earlier this summer that “anything short of a championship” this season would be considered a failure.

While he doesn’t feel the pressure yet, Davis knows that the championship is missing from his resume — and he’s ready to keep at it until he gets it.

“I don't think I have a failure that I've had yet,” Davis said, via ESPN. “Obviously at the end of my career if I don't win a championship that would be, I would feel that's one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court.

“So I don't feel like I've failed in anything. I think I just continue to do it over until I succeed at it.”

