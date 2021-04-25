Los Angeles Lakers 2020/21 salaries

Considering the Los Angeles Lakers’ status as a top contender with two of the Top 7 players in the league on their roster, their salary cap situation actually isn’t too shocking.

LeBron James, making $39.2 million this season, is somehow just the sixth-highest paid player this season, one spot behind John Wall.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, at $32.7 million in 2020-21, is merely the 18th highest-paid player in the league.

Overall, however, this is very likely the Lakers’ highest salary in franchise history, though definitely since 1990-91, which is as far as our historical salary database goes.

Below, check out the Lakers’ full salary cap situation for 2020-21.

LeBron James

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $39,219,566 Share of payroll: 28.35 percent League rank: 6th highest-paid Comparable salaries: John Wall ($41,254,920) and Kevin Durant ($39,058,950) Guaranteed money after this season: $85,655,532 All-time rank: 4th highest paid in franchise history

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $32,742,000 Share of payroll: 23.67 percent League rank: 18th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Khris Middleton ($33,051,724) and Damian Lillard ($31,626,953) Guaranteed money after this season: $157,161,600 All-time rank: 6th highest paid in franchise history

Dennis Schroeder

Dennis Schroeder, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $15,500,000 Share of payroll: 11.20 percent League rank: 75th highest-paid Comparable salaries: James Johnson ($16,047,100) and Cody Zeller ($15,415,730) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 30th highest paid in franchise history

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $12,073,020 Share of payroll: 8.72 percent League rank: 105th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Robert Covington ($12,138,345) and TJ Warren ($12,000,000) Guaranteed money after this season: $27,043,565 All-time rank: 9th highest paid in franchise history

Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $9,258,000 Share of payroll: 6.69 percent League rank: 132nd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Tristan Thompson ($9,258,000) and Serge Ibaka ($9,258,000) Guaranteed money after this season: $9,720,900 All-time rank: 47th highest paid in franchise history

Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $3,623,000 Share of payroll: 2.61 percent League rank: 255th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Bobby Portis ($3,623,000) and Moe Harkless ($3,623,000) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 88th highest paid in franchise history

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $3,562,178 Share of payroll: 2.57 percent League rank: 259th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Wayne Ellington ($3,564,753) and Michael Porter ($3,550,800) Guaranteed money after this season: $39,000,000 All-time rank: 49th highest paid in franchise history

Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shake hands

Salary: $2,750,000 Share of payroll: 1.98 percent League rank: 294th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Kevin Huerter ($2,761,920) and Marko Guduric ($2,750,000) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 64th highest paid in franchise history

Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $2,564,753 Share of payroll: 1.85 percent League rank: 303rd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Udonis Haslem ($2,564,753) and Jeff Green ($2,564,753) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 68th highest paid in franchise history

Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol and Wendell Carter

Salary: $2,564,753 Share of payroll: 1.85 percent League rank: 303rd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Dwight Howard ($2,564,753) and Carmelo Anthony ($2,564,753) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 102nd highest paid in franchise history

Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $2,331,593 Share of payroll: 1.68 percent League rank: 318th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Reggie Jackson ($2,331,593) and Markieff Morris ($2,331,593) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 76th highest paid in franchise history

Alfonzo McKinnie

Alfonzo McKinnie, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $1,762,796 Share of payroll: 1.27 percent League rank: 373rd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Damion Lee ($1,762,796) and Furkan Korkmaz ($1,762,796) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 121st highest paid in franchise history

Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $1,517,981 Share of payroll: 1.09 percent League rank: 408th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Chris Clemons ($1,517,981) and Terance Mann ($1,517,981) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 105th highest paid in franchise history

Quinn Cook

Quinn Cook

Salary: $854,531 Share of payroll: 0.61 percent League rank: 453rd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Damian Jones ($1,142,234) and Zhaire Smith ($1,068,200) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 85th highest paid in franchise history

Andre Drummond

Salary: $794,536 Share of payroll: 0.57 percent League rank: 473rd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Iman Shumpert ($803,044) and Khyri Thomas ($744,684) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 159th highest paid in franchise history

Ben McLemore

Ben McLemore, Los Angeles Lakers

Salary: $610,596 Share of payroll: 0.44 percent League rank: 480th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Lonnie Walker ($2,895,720) and Andrew Nicholson ($2,844,429) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 169th highest paid in franchise history

Jordan Bell

Salary: $580,062 Share of payroll: 0.41 percent League rank: 481st highest-paid Comparable salaries: Anthony Gill ($898,310) and Iman Shumpert ($803,044) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 170th highest paid in franchise history

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Salary: $449,115 Share of payroll: 0.32 percent League rank: 486th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Amir Coffey ($449,115) and Jay Scrubb ($449,115) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 175th highest paid in franchise history

Devontae Cacok

Salary: $449,115 Share of payroll: 0.32 percent League rank: 486th highest-paid Comparable salaries: Sean McDermott ($449,115) and Killian Tillie ($449,115) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 175th highest paid in franchise history

Damian Jones

Salary: $118,983 Share of payroll: 0.1 percent League rank: 562nd highest-paid Comparable salaries: Glenn Robinson III ($1,165,322) and Quinn Cook ($1,092,497) Guaranteed money after this season: $0 All-time rank: 213rd highest paid in franchise history

