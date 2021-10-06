Los Angeles Dodgers all-time starting lineup

Who are the best players in the history of the Dodgers?

The Dodgers have been part of baseball history on both coasts—seven World Series rings and a record 24 National League pennants—so it is only fitting there are players on their all-time starting lineup that played in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

But the impressive runs of yesteryear make for difficult decisions when considering the present stars. For instance, Clayton Kershaw: Would you make him the starter? It’s not a bad predicament to have, but there’s only one mound.

With that in mind, here are our picks for the best nine (plus a few more important spots) in Los Angeles Dodgers history.

1B: Gil Hodges

Gil Hodges was an 8-time All-Star, 3-time Gold Glove winner, 3-time World Series champion, and he hit four home runs in one game. He belongs in the Hall of Fame, and in this lineup.

2B: Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson is iconic in so many ways, and the distinction includes his on-field ability. He was rock-solid at the plate, hitting .313 for his career with an impressive (and odd in today’s game) 291 strikeouts to 756 walks. He played everywhere but center, catcher and pitcher. But for this lineup, he’ll be holding down the 4 spot in the infield.

SS: Pee Wee Reese

Pee Wee Reese was a 10-time All-Star, 2-time World Series champ and led the NL in stolen bases in 1952. And while we’re talking stolen bases, Reese gets the nod over the legendary base thief Maury Wills, who once had 103 steals in one season. Both were great, but Reese’s superior numbers at the plate earns him the nod.

3B: Ron Cey

If you are a six-time All-Star, a World Series champion, and MVP of the 1981 World Series, you earn a spot. And that is what Ron Cey accomplished as a Dodger. “The Penguin” had 316 home runs in his MLB career, too, so the power numbers complement his ability to man the hot corner.

OF: Duke Snider

Duke Snider patrolled center field in the Big Apple — yes, it was called that back in those days — at the same time as Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle. That’s an all-time trifecta. Snider was named to the NL All-Star roster eight times and was the NL MVP runner-up in 1955. Playing 16 out of 18 seasons with the Dodgers, he helped lead them to six World Series, with victories in 1955 and 1959. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980.

OF: Zach Wheat

Wheat was a left-handed batter who hit over .300 in 13 seasons and won the National League batting championship in 1918. He ended his career with a .317 career batting average and remains the Dodgers all-time franchise leader in hits, doubles, triples, RBI, and total bases. Wheat was unanimously elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1959.

OF: Carl Furillo

We’re going to put Carl Furillo in the lineup, too. A member of seven National League champion squads from 1947-59, Furillo batted over .300 five times, winning the 1953 batting title, with a .344 average — then the highest by a right-handed-hitting Dodger since 1900. Noted for his strong and accurate throwing arm, he recorded 10 or more assists in nine consecutive seasons; sure, Cody Bellinger or Mookie Betts may one day displace one of these players, but it’s still too early for either to get the call.

C: Roy Campanella

Roy Campanella was selected to the All-Star Game every year from 1949 through 1956. With his 1949 All-Star selection, he was one of the first four African Americans so honored. (Jackie Robinson, Don Newcombe and Larry Doby were also All-Stars in 1949.) In 1950 Campanella hit home runs in five straight games. Sadly, in 1958, he was left paralyzed from the shoulders down after a car accident, which ended his career. But we’re not about to leave Campy—his defense and his bat—off this lineup!

SP: Sandy Koufax

Sorry, Clayton. There was only one Sandy Koufax, arguably the greatest southpaw pitcher in MLB history. (It’s such a shame his career was cut short by injury.) His numbers are still stunning, though. Koufax was an All-Star for six seasons and was the National League’s MVP in 1963. He won three Cy Young Awards in 1963, 1965, and 1966 (by unanimous votes), making him the first three-time Cy Young winner in baseball history and the only one to win three times when one overall award was given for all of Major League Baseball instead of one award for each league. Koufax was the first major league pitcher to pitch four no-hitters and the eighth pitcher to pitch a perfect game.

RP: Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen has more than twice as many saves as any other Dodger reliever. The save has changed over the years, but it still is remarkable as he is at more than 330 and counting. For all his foibles, Jansen has pitched 100 more innings than Eric Gagne and allowed the same amount of hits as of this writing. That is efficient. And when the ninth inning arrives—assuming we’re not winning by a dozen—Jansen is getting the right-arm tap from the bullpen.

Manager: Walter Alston

Walter Alston managed the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers from 1954 through 1976, and signed 23 one-year contracts with the team. Alston led Dodger teams to seven National League pennants and four world championships. His 1955 team was the only World Series championship team while the club was in Brooklyn. Alston was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1983.

