Chargers place WR Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list after Bengals win

The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.

Chargers have placed Keenan Allen on the Covid-19 list — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) December 6, 2021

It’s unclear whether or not Allen tested positive specifically, as team’s don’t make that announcement when players land on the list. If Allen is vaccinated, he would only go on the reserve/COVID-19 list if he tested positive. Unvaccinated players are placed on the list if they are a close contact of someone who tested positive.

11 players across the league were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , including Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love .

Allen has recorded a team-high 929 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 86 receptions so far this season, his ninth in the league. The 29-year-old had 34 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their 41-22 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Allen also successfully hit quarterback Justin Herbert for a two-point conversion in the first half, which gave the Chargers a 24-0 lead.

The Chargers — who sit at 7-5 and a full game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West — will host the New York Giants on Sunday in Los Angeles, and are currently listed as -10 point favorites on BetMGM . It's unclear if Allen will be able to participate.