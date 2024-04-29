Advertisement

Lord Botetourt student-athletes continue their athletic careers on the next level

Ryan Moye

FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) – Over at Bailey Wick Farm in Fincastle, five Lord Botetourt basketball players put pen to paper to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.

List of signees:

Ainsley Anderson signed with Lander University (Basketball)

Grayson Alfano signed with Hollins University (Basketball)

Gracie Huffard signed with USC-Aiken (Basketball)

Taylor Orange signed with Ferrum College (Basketball)

Bryanna Orange signed with Univ. of Lynchburg (Softball)

