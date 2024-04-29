Lord Botetourt student-athletes continue their athletic careers on the next level
FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) – Over at Bailey Wick Farm in Fincastle, five Lord Botetourt basketball players put pen to paper to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.
List of signees:
Ainsley Anderson signed with Lander University (Basketball)
Grayson Alfano signed with Hollins University (Basketball)
Gracie Huffard signed with USC-Aiken (Basketball)
Taylor Orange signed with Ferrum College (Basketball)
Bryanna Orange signed with Univ. of Lynchburg (Softball)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.