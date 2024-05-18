Lookingglass Creek to open May 24 for spring Chinook fishing

LA GRANDE — Anglers in Union County can mark their calendars as Lookingglass Creek, a tributary to the Grande Ronde River at Palmer Junction, is set to open for hatchery spring Chinook fishing starting Friday, May 24, and running through June 14.

The fishing area spans from the mouth of the creek upstream to the confluence of Jarboe Creek, providing enthusiasts with an opportunity to reel in some prized Chinook.

"It is great that we can provide a Chinook fishery in Union County and open this fishery for a third year in a row,” Ethan Brandt, ODFW district fish biologist in La Grande, said. “This year we are glad that we could open it over both Memorial Day weekend and free fishing weekend."

During the season, anglers are permitted to keep two adipose fin-clipped Chinook adults and up to five adipose fin-clipped jacks per day. Jack salmon, measuring less than 24 inches, do not need to be recorded on combined angling tags. However, it is illegal to continue fishing for jack Chinook once the adult bag limit is met. Additionally, any unmarked fish must be released carefully and unharmed.

Anglers are restricted to using artificial flies and lures while fishing for salmon in Lookingglass Creek, with the use of bait prohibited to protect bull trout, a threatened species.

It's important for anglers to be aware that private timberlands, which are open to public access, border a majority of the area open to sport fishing. However, private residences downstream of the Moses Creek Lane Bridge are not open to public access. Anglers are reminded to respect all private property by picking up trash when leaving and respecting the privacy of nearby residents.

Furthermore, anglers are reminded to ensure they possess both the Columbia Basin Endorsement and Combined Angling Tag along with their fishing license before heading out to enjoy the fishing season.