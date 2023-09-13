Looking for depth? 49ers work out QB Ian Book, three receivers

Although the 49ers are not in the market for a quarterback or a wide receiver, they are still taking a look at both positions.

The 49ers on Tuesday worked out free-agent quarterback Ian Book, a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen are the three quarterbacks the 49ers kept on their 53-man roster.

The 49ers took an up-close look at Book in the event they might need to add a quarterback at any point during this season.

Book appeared in one NFL game, as he was forced into a starting assignment in 2021 after starter Jameis Winston was injured and reserve quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were out while on the COVID list.

Book completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 135 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Book was the Philadelphia Eagles’ third-stringer last season. He was among the Eagles’ final cuts this summer as rookie Tanner McKee beat him out for the spot as the team’s No. 3.

The 49ers also worked out three wide receivers: Dan Chisena, Marcus Kemp and Freddie Swain. Each has significant experience on special teams.

Chisena is a three-year veteran who appeared in 27 games (almost exclusively on special teams) with the Minnesota Vikings. He has never caught a pass in the NFL.

Kemp played primarily with Kansas City since 2017, appearing in 47 games with four receptions for 42 yards.

Swain has appeared in 37 games with 10 starts while playing for Seattle, Denver and Miami. He has 42 career receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns.

