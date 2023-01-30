Looking back at the greatest NFL draft class of all time

This weekend back in 1974 was the NFL draft. There have been many historic drafts and many historic picks but the Pittsburgh Steelers draft class in 1974 year is widely considered the greatest draft class by any team in NFL history. The team drafted four Hall of Fame players and signed a fifth who was not drafted. Here are those historic picks.

1st round-WR Lynn Swan, USC (No. 21)

2nd round-LB Jack Lambert, Kent State (No. 46)

4th round-WR John Stallworth, Alabama A&M (No. 82)

5th round-C Mike Webster, Wisconsin (No. 125)

Undrafted-S Donnie Shell, South Carolina State

