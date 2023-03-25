4-star offensive lineman includes LSU in top 10

HawgBeat

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-2) will make their first roadtrip of the season as they face the No. 1 LSU Tigers (19-2) for a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge starting on Friday. Arkansas is coming off of a 12-2 run rule midweek win over Southeast Missouri State and have won 14 in a row entering this weekend’s series with sweeps of Wright State, Louisiana Tech, and Auburn during the streak. “Opening weekend against Auburn went our way and now we are going to play a great LSU team that has a lot of experience, they are physical, can really pitch, can really hit and are playing great defense as well," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday.