LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama’s playoff hopes stay alive

For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game.

USC entered conference championship week ranked No. 4, according to the College Football Playoff committee. However, after losing 47-24 on a neutral field to Utah, the playoff dreams have come to a crashing end, which opens the door for No. 5 Ohio State to reach the top four.

Now, No. 6 Alabama must wait for Saturday’s slate of games to be played and hope for another spot to clear up. The most likely scenario for the Crimson Tide is a bad TCU loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

Fans all over the country are talking about how this impacts Alabama’s chances. Here’s what’s being said.

Could the GOAT sneak into the playoff?

There's a first for everything!

we’ve done the improbable before! https://t.co/JtY9e6MgME — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) December 3, 2022

All eyes are on the Horned Frogs

TCU, we need you to blow it. Badly. — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) December 3, 2022

Can the chaos continue into the Big 12?

Alabama is one spot away from the CFP, how we feeling? — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) December 3, 2022

One step closer to making history

Story continues

Could Alabama jump Ohio State without even playing?

Who do y’all put in?

Ohio State or Bama. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 3, 2022

Skip is rolling with the Tide

Looks like Ohio State now backs into the playoffs. But my eye test tells me Alabama is a little better than the Buckeyes. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 3, 2022

Peter Burns brings the facts

If we are going to play this game, Alabama is undefeated in 719 Minutes and 58 seconds of the 720 Minutes of the season and therefore should be in the CFB Playoff over Ohio State. https://t.co/C5sGy5Riv0 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 2, 2022

Thoughts are being had

I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE — Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) December 3, 2022

Most college football fans wouldn't be as happy

Alabama fans watching USC lose giving Alabama life in the CFP Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ryNjfNS9kT — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 3, 2022

Does it all come down to the Wildcats of Kansas State?

Alabama fans praying for a Kansas State upset tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1DR5noAfrE — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 3, 2022

Will the committee agree?

i regret to inform you all that alabama is the 4th best team in america — cade smith (@cadesmith_3) December 3, 2022

Should the Crimson Tide get the nod?

Ohio State is now in the CFP. Alabama would probably be favored over every team but UGA. ❤️ CFB — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) December 3, 2022

The nation's not ready

the entire nation is gonna be in shambles when bama backdoor these playoffs and when the nastiest cfb championship in history 🫣😭 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire