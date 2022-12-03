LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama’s playoff hopes stay alive

AJ Spurr
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game.

USC entered conference championship week ranked No. 4, according to the College Football Playoff committee. However, after losing 47-24 on a neutral field to Utah, the playoff dreams have come to a crashing end, which opens the door for No. 5 Ohio State to reach the top four.

Now, No. 6 Alabama must wait for Saturday’s slate of games to be played and hope for another spot to clear up. The most likely scenario for the Crimson Tide is a bad TCU loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

Fans all over the country are talking about how this impacts Alabama’s chances. Here’s what’s being said.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

