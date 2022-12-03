LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama’s playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game.
USC entered conference championship week ranked No. 4, according to the College Football Playoff committee. However, after losing 47-24 on a neutral field to Utah, the playoff dreams have come to a crashing end, which opens the door for No. 5 Ohio State to reach the top four.
Now, No. 6 Alabama must wait for Saturday’s slate of games to be played and hope for another spot to clear up. The most likely scenario for the Crimson Tide is a bad TCU loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.
Fans all over the country are talking about how this impacts Alabama’s chances. Here’s what’s being said.
Could the GOAT sneak into the playoff?
Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/oVVXE1HwcV
— Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) December 3, 2022
There's a first for everything!
we’ve done the improbable before! https://t.co/JtY9e6MgME
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) December 3, 2022
All eyes are on the Horned Frogs
TCU, we need you to blow it. Badly.
— Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) December 3, 2022
Can the chaos continue into the Big 12?
Alabama is one spot away from the CFP, how we feeling?
— Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) December 3, 2022
One step closer to making history
MOOOOOOD pic.twitter.com/rRVw8vMh7t
— Matt Dunphster (@thedunphtruck) December 3, 2022
Could Alabama jump Ohio State without even playing?
Who do y’all put in?
Ohio State or Bama.
— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 3, 2022
Skip is rolling with the Tide
Looks like Ohio State now backs into the playoffs. But my eye test tells me Alabama is a little better than the Buckeyes.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 3, 2022
Peter Burns brings the facts
If we are going to play this game,
Alabama is undefeated in 719 Minutes and 58 seconds of the 720 Minutes of the season and therefore should be in the CFB Playoff over Ohio State. https://t.co/C5sGy5Riv0
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 2, 2022
Thoughts are being had
I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE CFP I AM NOT GOING TO THINK ABOUT US POSSIBLY MAKING THE
— Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) December 3, 2022
Most college football fans wouldn't be as happy
Alabama fans watching USC lose giving Alabama life in the CFP Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ryNjfNS9kT
— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 3, 2022
Does it all come down to the Wildcats of Kansas State?
Alabama fans praying for a Kansas State upset tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1DR5noAfrE
— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 3, 2022
Will the committee agree?
i regret to inform you all that alabama is the 4th best team in america
— cade smith (@cadesmith_3) December 3, 2022
Should the Crimson Tide get the nod?
Ohio State is now in the CFP. Alabama would probably be favored over every team but UGA. ❤️ CFB
— Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) December 3, 2022
The nation's not ready
the entire nation is gonna be in shambles when bama backdoor these playoffs and when the nastiest cfb championship in history 🫣😭
— Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) December 3, 2022